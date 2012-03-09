Recently published research from GBI Research, "Hospital Acquired Bacterial Infections Market to 2017 - Niche Players are Most Active in R&D, Positioning Them as Potential Acquisition Targets for Big Pharma", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research "Hospital Acquired Bacterial Infections Market to 2017 - Niche Players are Most Active in R&D, Positioning Them as Potential Acquisition Targets for Big Pharma". The report provides in-depth analysis of drivers and barriers that impact the global Hospital Acquired Bacterial Infections (HABI) market. The report analyzes the markets for hospital acquired bacterial infections in the US, the top five countries in Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan. Treatment usage patterns, sales, prices are forecast until 2017 for the key geographies as well as the leading therapeutic segments. Further, the report provides competitive benchmarking for the leading companies and analyzes the mergers, acquisitions and licensing agreements that shape the global markets.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
The global hospital acquired bacterial infections market mainly comprises of four indications which are Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), pneumonia, Bloodstream Infections (BSI) and Surgical Site Infections (SSI). The total market of HABI is dependent on the major infections which are mainly caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Increasing human resistance to anti-bacterials leads to a need for advanced therapies to treat bacterial infections. Patent expiry of major antibacterials like Zyvox, Invanz, Tobi and Levaquin is set to erode the HABI market. This decline in the market will not be corrected by new product launches of pipeline molecules. Pharmaceutical companies show less interest in antibacterial R&D due to low Return on Investment (RoI). The lifespan of antibacterials is frequently limited due to the development of drug resistance. Big Pharma prefers acquiring small and niche pharmaceutical companies to widen their antibacterial pipeline portfolio.
The HABI market will show decline in the forecast period. The market is forecast to decline at a negative CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period 2010-2017. Decline in the HABI market will be due to two main reasons. Firstly, there is resistance developed against antibacterials which makes existing antibacterials obsolete in some conditions. Secondly, there is an increase in hospital surveillance which leads to a decline in HABIs. Based on CDC data, 20% to 30% of hospital acquired infections can be prevented by infection control programs. There is formation of government bodies which are making it mandatory for hospitals to cut down on the spread of infections in the healthcare setup.
