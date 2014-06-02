New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Saudi Arabia's market for hotels and camping sites reaches SR15.4 billion in 2012. Saudi Arabia is a centre for religious tourism that attracts 3 million people to Mecca and Medina during the Eid and Hajj season. Hotels lead in the hotels and camping sites industry accounting for 80% of turnover in 2012. Saudi Arabia is considered to be an important location for expansion of world level operators, such as Hilton, Accor, Four Seasons, and InterContinental. The industry's revenues are expected to grow by a CAGR of 7% during 2013-2018 and reach SR8.7 billion in 2018.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Hotels and Camping Sites in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 551. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
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The Hotels and Camping Sites in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 551 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Camping Sites, Hotels, Other Lodging, Youth Hostels.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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