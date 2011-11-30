New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2011 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Huntington's Disease (HD) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global Huntington's disease market. The report identifies the key trends shaping and driving the global Huntington's disease market. The report also provides insights on the prevalent competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the market positioning of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the pipeline products within the global Huntington's disease sector. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
GlobalData estimates that the global Huntington's disease therapeutics market was valued at $246m in 2010, and is forecast to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% over the next eight years, to reach $676m by 2018. This high value growth is primarily attributed to high cost of therapy of Xenazine (tetrabenazine) in the US and Huntexil (pridopidine) which is expected to launch in 2014. The current Huntington's disease therapeutics market is governed by off-label use of antipsychotics (risperidone, olanzapine), antidepressants (paroxetine, citalopram) and antiepileptics (valproic acid, carbamazepine) which are providing symptomatic relief.
Scope
The report provides information on the key drivers and challenges of the Huntington's disease market. Its scope includes -
- Annualized seven key markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) Huntington's disease market revenues data from 2005 to 2010, forecast for eight years to 2018.
- Pipeline analysis data providing a split across the different phases, mechanisms of action being developed and emerging trends. Pipeline candidates fall under major therapeutic classes such as antioxidant, Neuroprotective, Dopidine, mGlu 5 Receptor antagonist, T-cells activator, Sirt 1(sirtuin) Inhibitor, Oligomer formation inhibitor, monoamine oxidases A and B inhibitor, N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptors antagonist, Neurotrophic factor production accelerator, SIRT2 inhibitor, amyloid peptides (AaY) inhibitor, stem cell therapy, gene therapy.
- Analysis of the current and future competition in the global Huntington's disease market. Key market players covered are Valeant International, Neurosearch and Avicena Group.
