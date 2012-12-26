New Market Report: Hybrid Mobile-Cloud Computing: Driving the Future of Enterprise Mobility

Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Hybrid Mobile-Cloud Computing: Driving the Future of Enterprise Mobility", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Hybrid Mobile Cloud (HMC) computing represents a systems in which a local, native mobile application with a great user interface, is married with cloud computing to provide an intelligent and scalable solution that is better than either native mobile app alone or an HTML5-only cloud computing application.
Our research defines the roles of mobile and cloud computing in the enterprise today and provides a vision for how HMC computing will develop into a new paradigm that will become dominant within the next few years.
This report provides visibility into how HMC computing enables enterprise IT management to deploy customer-facing applications and become a more valued strategic asset for the organization. The analysis focuses on the impact of mobile becoming the primary channel for customers interaction most organizations. The report also provides recommendations for enterprise IT leadership regarding best integration practices for HMC computing within a corporate environment.
Target Audience:
- Cloud service providers
- Mobile network operators
- Mobile application developers
- Next generation computing companies
- Computer and semiconductor companies
