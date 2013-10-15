New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Hydropower (Large, Small and Pumped Storage) in Russia, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Regulations and Company Profiles" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the hydropower market in Russia. The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global hydropower market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Russia (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in Russia hydropower market. The research analyzes investment trends and levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for small hydropower in Russia during 2012-2025. The report provides information on the amount of carbon saved and average number of homes powered by hydropower during 2001-2025. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to hydropower is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses global renewable power market, global hydropower (Large and Small Hydro, and Pumped Storage) market, Russia power market, Russia renewable power market and Russia hydropower market. The scope of the research includes -
- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
- Historical period is during 2001-2012 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2013-2025.
- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.
- Renewable power sources include wind (includes both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.
- Detailed overview on the global hydropower market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by region in 2012, installed capacity split by major hydropower countries in 2012, investment trends for small hydropower(2012-2025) and detailed cost analysis which includes LCOE comparison for small hydro among major countries.
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