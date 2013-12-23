Fast Market Research recommends "ICT budget and staffing trends in the Media Industry - Enterprise ICT investment plans" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report presents the findings from a survey of 100 media companies regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how media companies currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Hardware and software continue to be the two most important areas of spending amongst media companies. Meanwhile, media companies are also looking to increase their investment in IT services.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
In order to develop, customise, and integrate various applications into their operating environment, media companies are planning to increase their investments in IT services.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 100+ ICT decision makers in the media industry in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.
Appreciate how budgets are allocated across the core elements of ICT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.
Learn how ICT money is being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.
Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within media companies.
Gain insight into with whom media companies plan to spend their ICT money.
Key Market Issues
According to Kable's survey, hardware spending is expected to decrease by 2% to reach 28% of the total ICT budget in 2013.
With the need to store significant volumes of content being generated on a day-to-day basis for further reference and analysis, media companies are prioritising investments in their data centres.
Increasing security concerns are making media companies prioritise their investments in IT security hardware. On average, media companies are allocating 11% of their total hardware budgets to security hardware and appliances.
Kable's survey shows that media companies are focusing on desktop services and user support to ensure the smooth running of their day-to-day business operations, as in a time sensitive industry such as media any systems downtime can have serious implications on business performance.
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