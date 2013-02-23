Recently published research from Kable Market Intelligence, "ICT budget and staffing trends in the US - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 156 US enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how US enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The US enterprise IT market for business and purchases of technology goods and services is seeing slow yet positive growth and this will continue in 2012-13
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Spending on IT in the second half of 2012 was more consistent due to a gradual improvement in the US economy from the macroeconomic crisis.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 150+ ICT decision makers in the US market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.
Appreciate how IT budgets are allocated across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.
Learn how IT dollars are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.
Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within US organizations.
Gain insight into with whom US enterprises plan to spend their ICT dollars.
Key Market Issues
Enterprise IT spending is anticipated to follow an upward trend after recovering from the macroeconomic debt crisis.
US businesses are expected to remain cautious in 2013, but there is clearly pent-up demand for ICT investment on projects delayed as a result of the economic situation.
In 2013, US enterprises are most likely to reduce their hardware expenditure and increase their spending on software and services.
The gradual increase in popularity of hosted data centres and cloud infrastructures as a measure of cost reduction, means that there is huge scope for the providers of hosted data centres, end-user computing and network infrastructure.
Kable's recent survey shows that the largest proportion of IT staff members has been resourced on applications, as US enterprises place a firm emphasis on ensuring that their business critical applications are operating well.
