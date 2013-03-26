New Market Report: ICT Procurement Trends in Russia - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013

New Business research report from Kable Market Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 175 Russian enterprises regarding their approach to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that Russian enterprises like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
To highlight the criteria on which Russian enterprises select their IT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making IT purchasing decisions.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Although Russian IT spending is expected to rise, CIOs are expected to remain cautious and go slow on the adoption of new technologies given the uncertain global economic climate.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Hosting service model to gain traction in the Russian IT market, as enterprises look to minimize costs, reduce complexity and simplify business processes.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Procurement. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 175+ ICT decision makers in the Russian market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Provides insights into Russian enterprises' preferred buying approaches.
Comprehend the business objectives that Russian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Appreciate the IT objectives that Russian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Understand the factors that are influencing Russian enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.
Understand which organisational roles influence IT purchasing decisions and signing off budgets.
Key Market Issues
The vast majority of Russian enterprises prefer purchasing technologies directly from suppliers, followed by local and national resellers.
According to Kable's survey, Russian CIOs and IT managers are focusing most of their attention on improving efficiency and maximizing revenue growth opportunities, with respondents rating them X and X respectively on a scale of 1 to 4.
The Russian enterprises increasing their levels of IT adoption to deliver superior services to their employees and customers, thereby enhancing their revenue growth opportunities.
As Russian businesses look to develop long-term relationships with their technology vendors, those demonstrating financial stability and longevity to attract far more interest from potential customers
