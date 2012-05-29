New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Illinois Power Market Outlook to 2030 -Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- GlobalData's report, "Illinois Power Market Outlook to 2030 -Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape", gives detailed information on the Illinois power market and provides historical and forecast numbers for generation, capacity and consumption up to 2030. The research analyzes upcoming power projects, regulatory frameworks and infrastructure for the market. This coupled with elaborate profiles of key market participants provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's competitive scenario.
Illinois is the fifth most populous state in the US. The state contains the major industrial city of Chicago in the northeast, while the northern and central regions are agricultural areas. The state also has natural resources such as coal, timber, and petroleum in the south.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The annual consumption of power in Illinois grew from 2000 to 2011 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 0.3%. Power consumption in Illinois was driven by the commercial and the residential sectors, followed by the industrial sector. A low growth in power consumption is also expected in the future due to the energy efficiency measures being undertaken by the government.
Fossil fuels are the most dominant source of power generation in Illinois. Among fossil fuels, coal is the most used source of power. Lately, the use of natural gas has been increasing and this is likely to become the most popular fossil fuel source of energy. Renewable power, introduced in the state in 2002, is expected to show a sharp increase, being spearheaded by wind power. Hydropower capacity in Illinois is also slated to increase in the future. A massive reduction in nuclear power capacity, in which Illinois is currently a leading state in the US, is also expected in the future.
Scope
- Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2010, forecast forward 19 years to 2030
- Break-up by renewable technologies, thermal, nuclear, and hydro
- Data on key current and upcoming projects
- Information on grid interconnectivity, distribution losses and power exports and imports
- Policy and regulatory framework governing the market, including a review of energy and renewable energy policies
- Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis for Exelon Corporation and Ameren Corporation
Reasons to Get this Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data
- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential
- Identify key partners and business development avenues
- Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Exelon Corporation, Ameren Corporation
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Florida State Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape
- US Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape
- Mexico Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape
- New Jersey Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape
- Maryland State Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape
- Canada Power Market Outlook to 2030 -Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape
- Pennsylvania State Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape
- New York State Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape
- Texas State Power Market Outlook to 2030- Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape
- Taiwan Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Business Propensity Indicator (BPI), Market Trends, Regulation and Competitive Landscape