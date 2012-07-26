Fast Market Research recommends "Increasing Natural Gas Demand in China - Diversification of Gas Sources to Ensure Future Supply" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- "Increasing Natural Gas Demand in China - Diversification of Gas Sources to Ensure Future Supply", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists, that analyzes China's strategy to meet increasing natural gas demand in the country. The report provides information about China's efforts to explore new conventional and unconventional natural gas reserves and increase production from the existing reserves. The report also provides details about new LNG regasification terminals and cross-country natural gas pipelines to China. The report is compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
This report provides analysis about increasing natural gas demand in China, as well as the country's strategy to diversify its natural gas sources in order to meet the increasing demand. The report primarily focuses on the following -
- Overview of the natural Gas Sector in China
- Drivers responsible for increasing natural gas demand in China
- Outlook for natural gas consumption in China till 2020
- China's plans to increase domestic production from conventional gas reserves
- Details of new international gas pipelines and LNG regasification terminals in China to enable the country increase its imports of natural gas
- China's strategy to increase natural gas production from unconventional natural gas sources such as shale gas and coalbed methane.
Reasons to Get this Report
This report will enhance your decision-making capabilities in a rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to do the following -
- Gain insight on natural gas demand in China
- Understand about China's plans to increase domestic production of natural gas
- Learn about new international natural gas pipelines to China
- Know about new LNG regasification terminals in China
- Learn about development of shale gas reserves in China
- Learn about development of coalbed methane, sour gas and tight gas in China
