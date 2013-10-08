New Market Report: Indesit Co SpA in Consumer Appliances (World)

Fast Market Research recommends "Indesit Co SpA in Consumer Appliances (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Indesit is a global leader in consumer appliances. It has struggled, failing to respond to competition from Turkish and Asian manufacturers such as Arcelik, Haier, LG and Samsung in a context of stagnant sales in its key markets in Europe. In its biggest market Western Europe, Indesit has overhauled its operations moving its production to low-cost bases in order to defend its margins. Further deterioration in the mature markets however will mean an even more challenging time ahead in 2013-2014.
Euromonitor International's Indesit Co SpA in Consumer Appliances (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Appliances industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Appliances in Italy
- Kitchen Appliances: Global Industry Guide
- Consumer Appliances in the Czech Republic
- Consumer Appliances in Hungary
- Consumer Appliances in Poland
- Large Cooking Appliances in Italy
- Indesit Company SpA (IND) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Faber SpA in Consumer Appliances (Italy)
- Consumer Appliances in India
- LG Corp in Consumer Appliances (World )