Recently published research from GlobalData, "India Manganese Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- GlobalData's mining industry offering, 'India Manganese Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape' provides a comprehensive understanding of the Manganese mining industry in India. This report provides historical and forecasted data on Manganese ore production, consumption, and ores and concentrates trade (export and/or imports) to 2020. In additions to this, the report also includes drivers and restraints affecting the industry, profiles of major Manganese manganese mining companies, information on major active and planned mines and regulations governing the industry. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Note: This is an on-demand report and will be delivered within 6 working days of the purchase (excluding weekends)
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Overview of the India Manganese mining industry, with detailed information about ore production, manganese reserves, ore consumption and ores and concentrates trade
- Historic data from 2000 to 2011, and forecast to 2020
- Key growth factors and restraints affecting the India Manganese ore mining industry
- List of major active and planned Manganese mines
- Policy and regulatory framework governing the Manganese ore mining industry
- Profiles of key Manganese ore mining companies
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain a strong understanding of the India's Manganese mining industry
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends
- Facilitate decision making and strategy formulation on the basis of strong historic and forecast ore production, consumption and ores and concentrates trade data.
- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the India's Manganese ore mining industry
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential
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