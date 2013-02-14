Recently published research from GlobalData, "India Ophthalmic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Vision Care, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Cataract Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices and Others", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "India Ophthalmic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Vision Care, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Cataract Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices and Others" provides key market data on the India Ophthalmic Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within seven market categories - Cataract Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vision Care and Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Ophthalmic Devices market categories - Cataract Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vision Care and Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within seven market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the seven market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the India Ophthalmic Devicesmarket.
- Key players covered include Essilor International, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Alcon, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the India Ophthalmic Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Essilor International, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Alcon, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., CIBA Vision Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd., CooperVision, Inc., Topcon Corporation, NIDEK CO., LTD., Appasamy Associates, Shamir Optical Industry Ltd., Sauflon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co KG, Aurolab, Haag-Streit AG
