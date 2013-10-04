Fast Market Research recommends "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Australian Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Australian Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research on the personal accident and health insurance segment in Australia, covering its dynamics and competitive landscape. It provides insights on the market size and forecast of the segment and the personal accident, travel and health product categories. This report also provides an overview of the leading companies in the segment, along with details of the strategic initiatives undertaken.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Australia:
- It provides historical values for Australia's personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of Australia's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It details the competitive landscape in Australia for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Australia, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Australian personal accident and health insurance market
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within the Australian insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance market in Australia
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Australian personal accident and health insurance market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BUPA Australia Health Pty Ltd, Medibank Private Ltd, The Hospitals Contribution Fund of Australia Ltd, HBF Health Ltd, NIB Health Funds Ltd, Australian Unity Health Ltd, Australian Health Management Group Pty Ltd, Teachers Federation Health Ltd, GMHBA Ltd, Defence Health Ltd
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