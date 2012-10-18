Recently published research from Timetric, "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Austrian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- The Austrian non-life insurance segment is dominated by multinationals and is highly concentrated. The top ten non-life insurance companies accounted for the majority of the segment's total gross written premium, with a combined market share of XX% in 2011, compared to XX% in 2010. At the end of 2011, thirty six companies were licensed to conduct non-life insurance business operations in Austria. However, the number of non-life insurance companies in the country fell from 49 in 2007 to 36 in 2011, due to the global economic recession and rising debt concerns in the key European member states.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Austria:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- It provides historical values for the Austrian non-life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- Using industry-standard Porter's "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Austria for the non-life insurance business
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Austria and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a detailed analysis of the business environment and country risk for Austria
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the non-life insurance market in Austria
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the non-life insurance market in Austria
- Assess the competitive landscape and strategic insights in the non-life insurance market in Austria
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Austrian insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Generali Versicherung AG, Wiener Stadtische Versicherung AG, Uniqa Sachversicherung AG, Allianz Elementar Versicherungs AG, Donau Versicherung AG, Zurich Versicherungs AG, Grazer Wechselseitige Versicherung AG, Oberosterreichische Versicherung AG, Niederosterreichische Versicherung AG, HDI Versicherung AG
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Austrian Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Austrian Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the South Korean Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Indian Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Chinese Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Russian Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Indian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Vietnamese Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Turkish Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the South Korean Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile