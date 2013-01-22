Fast Market Research recommends "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Philippines Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- This report is the result of extensive research into the personal accident and health insurance market in the Philippines, covering the market's dynamics and competitive landscape. It provides insights into the market size and forecast for the personal accident and health insurance segment including regulatory policies, business environment and country risk. This report also provides key facts and financials for the leading companies in the Philippine personal accident and health insurance market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in the Philippines:
- It provides historical values for the Philippine personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, paid claims, gross claims, total assets and investment income
- It includes key facts and financials for the top personal accident and health insurance companies in the Philippines
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Philippine personal accident and health insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Philippine personal accident and health insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulatory policies governing the Philippine insurance market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Pacific Prime, Allianz Worldwide Care, BUPA International, Healthcare International, Blue Cross Insurance, Inc., Mapfre Insular Insurance Corporation, UCPB General Insurance Company, Inc., Federal Phoenix Assurance Co., Inc., Insular Health Care, Inc.
