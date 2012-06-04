New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the South African Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- The South African insurance industry is the largest life insurance market in Africa, and the most competitive. Mirroring the multi-cultural diversity of the 'Rainbow Nation', the insurance market has a highly varied set of industry competitors. Apart from the regular life insurance and short-term insurance companies, the market also has Islamic insurance and microinsurance firms which cater to niche markets. With the government planning a nationwide launch of a national healthcare insurance scheme, and more foreign firms entering the insurance market in South Africa, it is about to get more diverse and intensely competitive.
The entry of leading multinational companies into the South African life insurance market is set to drastically change the competitive landscape. Global insurance giants such as AIG and Zurich Financial Services have established microinsurance operations in South Africa. Barclays' acquisition of a majority stake in Absa Group was the most significant entry during the review period, and the takeover of Alexander Forbes's Risk Services operation by Marsh & McLennan Companies suggests that more large deals are expected over the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in South Africa:
- It provides historical values for South Africa's insurance industry market size for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in South Africa for the life insurance business
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in South Africa, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment and country risk for South Africa
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the South African insurance industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the South African insurance industry
- Develop market-entry strategies by understanding the key market opportunities
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the South African life insurance market
- Identify key operators in the South African insurance industry, along with profiles on those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Coronation Life Assurance Company Ltd, Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited, Investment Solutions Ltd, Momentum Group Limited, Liberty Group Limited, Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
