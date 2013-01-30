Recently published research from Timetric, "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the South Korean Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- During the review period, the South Korean non-life insurance market grew at a healthy rate backed by growing industrial and commercial construction markets, a positive outlook for GDP growth and increased penetration of insurance products. The South Korean insurance regulatory authority introduced a new risk-based capital (RBC) solvency regime in April 2011, replacing the old solvency model based on the EU's solvency I regime. The proposed solvency standards will increase insurance companies' capital requirements, allowing them to assume higher risk and improve their financial stability.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in South Korea:
- It provides historical values for South Korea's insurance industry market size for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in South Korea for the non-life insurance business
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in South Korea, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment and country risk for South Korea
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the South Korean insurance industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the South Korean insurance industry
- Develop market-entry strategies by understanding the key market opportunities, along with the regulations governing the South Korean non-life insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the South Korean non-life insurance market
- Identify key operators in the South Korean insurance industry, along with profiles on those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd, Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance Co., Ltd, Dongbu Insurance Co., Ltd, LIG Insurance Co., Ltd, Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd, Hanwha Non-Life Insurance Co., Ltd, Heungkuk Fire and Marine Insurance Co., Ltd, Lotte Non-Life Insurance Co., Ltd, Green Non-Life Insurance Co., Ltd
