Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- The UK's life insurance segment is highly concentrated with the 10-leading companies accounting a collective market share of 83.7% of the total written premiums in 2010. The leading insurer was Aviva Plc, which accounted for a market share of 13.0%. Aviva Plc is the sixth-largest insurance group in the world and has over 53 million customers. In 2010, the firm recorded a CAGR of 8.0% in terms of gross written premium income. Standard Life Plc posted a market share of 12.8% of the total business written in 2010. Despite a CAGR of 8.9% in 2010 compared to figures from 2009, the company has been able to maintain its position by providing unique products such as SIPP, corporate pensions and Wrap.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in the UK:
- It provides historical values for UK's life insurance industry market size for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in the UK for the life insurance business
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in the UK, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment and country risk for the UK
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aviva Plc, Standard Life plc, Lloyds Banking Group plc, AEGON UK plc, Legal & General Group Plc, Zurich Financial Services Ltd, Old Mutual plc
