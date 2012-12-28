New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- "Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Global Banking Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence" is a new report by Timetric and VRL that extensively analyzes how industry dynamics and threats and opportunities are set to change in 2012-2013. The report also identifies future growth areas for banks and other financial institutions, and investigates M&A activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions and business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by company type and region.
Scope
The report features the opinions of global banking industry respondents related to the following:
- Revenue growth and future developments in business structure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Change in staff recruitment activity
- Key regions of growth
- High demand products and vital channels of growth
- Business concerns and success factors
Reasons to Get this Report
- Project how the industry will grow, consolidate and where it will stagnate
- Uncover the business outlook, key challenges and opportunities identified by banks and other institutional investors in the industry
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
