New Construction market report from Timetric: "Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence is a new report by Timetric that analyzes the construction industry dynamics, construction industry growth outlook, threats and opportunities for the construction industry. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and company size.
Scope
The report features the opinions of global construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Revenue growth expectations
- Future developments in business structure
- Capital expenditure expectations
- Planned change in staff recruitment
- Merger and acquisition activity expectations
- Demand in emerging markets
- Growth expectations in developed markets
- Leading business concerns in 2012-2013
- Key supplier actions to maintain and secure business from buyers
- Key variations in operational costs
- Impact of costs on product pricing
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Provide insights into the type of changes regarding mergers and acquisitions and business structure that are expected in the global construction industry.
- Explore the growth opportunities from the developed markets and emerging markets that are expected to offer the most growth potential for the global construction industry during 2012-2013.
- Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the leading business concerns and changing strategies of industry buyers.
- Predict how the industry will grow, consolidate and where it will stagnate.
- Uncover the business outlook, key challenges and opportunities identified by suppliers and buyers.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Construction Industry - 2011-2012: Survey Intelligence
- Global Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Construction Industry
- Global Construction Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Construction Industry
- Global Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Business Confidence in the Global Construction Industry in 2011-12: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, and Demand and Expenditure Forecast
- Global Construction Industry Outlook Survey 2011-12: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- The Future of Global Construction Industry to 2015: Consistent Growth in Infrastructure Crucial to Future Growth
- Global Defense Suppliers' Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Expenditure and Marketing Strategies
- Global Food Industry Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Global Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies