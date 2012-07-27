Recently published research from Timetric, "Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Global Hotel Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- "Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Global Hotel Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence" is a new report by Timetric that analyzes how industry dynamics, growth, threats & opportunities are set to change in the hotel industry during 2012-2013. This report gives you access to the hotel industry dynamics, hotel market growth outlook and threats and opportunities for the hotel industry. The report also identifies future growth of M&A. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and size.
Scope
The report features the opinions of hotel industry respondents related to the following:
- Revenue growth and future developments in business structure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Capital expenditure and change in staff recruitment activity
- Key regions of growth
- Key industry threats and opportunities
- Key supplier actions
Reasons to Get this Report
- Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and growth regions
- Uncover the business outlook and threats and opportunities for the hotel industry
