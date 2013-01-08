New Construction market report from Timetric: "Industry Dynamics, Implementation and Financial Implications of Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Timetric's exclusive panel of leading construction industry companies. As sustainability emerges as a strong theme in the business environment, this report provides the reader with a definitive analysis of industry dynamics, implementation and financial implications of sustainability in the global construction industry. The report also provides access to information categorized by buyers, suppliers, region and company turnover.
Scope
The report features the opinions of construction industry respondents related to the following:
- What sustainability means to the industry
- Factors that drive sustainability measures
- Barriers that confront effective implementation of sustainability
- Sustainable and energy efficiency measures and their impact on profitability
Reasons to Get this Report
- Drive revenues by understanding future sustainable product investment areas and growth regions
- Uncover the business outlook, key sustainability challenges and opportunities
- Better promote your business by aligning capabilities and business practices with the changing sustainability needs of customers
