Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- - "Innovation in Health and Beauty Packaging, 2013"is a detailed analysis of and insight into recent packaging innovations in the global health and beauty market related to key trends, drivers, and issues.
- The report is a result of extensive research to provide a comprehensive understanding of the global health and beauty market and packaging consumption; this clearly establishes market trends, packaging dynamics, and areas of future growth.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The constantly changing nature of consumers' and converters packaging demand makes it difficult to understand exactly which packaging containers and formats will be the focus of future growth. This report clarifies and quantifies future demand patterns and the types of innovations best placed to exploit them, so packaging manufactures and suppliers can plan for the future in confidence.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As consumer product demand evolves, the dynamics between different packaging types also evolves - favoring some packaging types and formats and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Packaging suppliers need to react to the changing demands of customers, consumers and regulation in order to plan for the future. But it's not all cost reduction and light weighting. Packaging needs to adapt to a more complex picture of how consumption needs vary by product category and it's positioning. More specific product positioning by finished goods manufacturers and retailers in many cases means more specifically tailored packaging - creating opportunities for the industry.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the health and beauty packaging landscape, including a mix of health and beauty market data related to recent and future packaging innovations, which are identified across rigid plastics, flexible packaging, paper and board, rigid metal, glass, and closures, labels and adhesives, along with results of a survey of leading players in the packaging industry.
Key Features and Benefits
Detailed coverage of key packaging innovations in the global health and beauty market, such as plastic bottles that keep products that need to be mixed separated until the point of use for improved efficacy. Pack materials and components covered include rigid plastics, flexible plastics, paper and board, rigid metal, glass, closures, labels and adhesives.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Albea, Alcan, Ampac, Aptar Home + Beauty, Aquagirl Cosmetics, Arminakand Associates, Ball, Bioplan-Socoplan, Borealis, Calvin Klein, Cardia, Dr Wild, Coster, Creative Packaging Lab, Cristian Lay, DuPont Surlyn, Ecocare, Eden, Gaplast, Global One-Pak, Institut Arnaud, Interparfum, L'Occitane, L'Oreal, Louvrette, Lumson, Marks and Spencer, Mariannaud, Mega Airless, MegaPlast, Merz Pharmaceuticals, Metsa Board, Natura, Neopac, Nina Ricci, O'Berk, Plasticum, Procter and Gamble, Promens, Quadpack, Rexam Personal Care, RPC, Sealed Air, Spectra Packaging, Toly, Vosene, Yonwoo.
