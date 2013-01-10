Fast Market Research recommends "Innovation in the Prefilled Syringe Market - Biologics and Autoinjection Devices Shaping Future R&D Trends" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Innovation in the Prefilled Syringe Market - Biologics and Autoinjection Devices Shaping Future R&D Trends", which provides insights into possible future avenues of R&D in the prefilled syringe market. This includes an overview of problems and possible solutions, as well as discussion of how the devices have developed to date to address problems with contamination, safety, fragility and ease of use.
The market for prefilled syringes is being driven by the rise in popularity of autoinjection devices for the home-use market. As health authorities seek to reduce costs, facilitating patients in self-administering their medication is one major way of reducing the strain on resources for providers. Additionally, patients prefer this option as it does not require them to travel to hospital and can be accommodated in their own home.
Innovation is also being driven by safety. This area has seen increasing innovation in response to regulations and guidelines concerning needlestick injury. This is an area of rising concern as the number of logged needlestick injuries in healthcare workers is high and thought to be considerably under-reported. Measures to ensure healthcare provider safety have been put in place, and pharmaceutical companies are responding by improving the safety of their prefilled syringes in order to increase their appeal and gain market share. Safety devices have moved from active devices, which require activation by the user, to passive, which are automatically activated. The next steps are being made in integrating the safety device into the needle during manufacture.
The development of injectable biologic therapies is a major factor in the future prospects of prefilled syringes. Although oral biologics are something that companies are aiming for and there are some in development, many peptides are broken down too quickly in the stomach and are therefore not useful in treatment. The mainstay of biologic treatment is likely to remain injectable, whether intravenous, subcutaneous or intramuscular, for the foreseeable future. As such, companies need to overcome the limitations of prefilled syringes in order to provide convenient method of administration and win market share.
