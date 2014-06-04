Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Inorganic Scintillators Market - Competitive Landscape, Global Forecasts & Trends to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Inorganic Scintillators Market by Type (Sodium Iodide/Cesium Iodide/Gadolinium Oxysulfide/Others) & by Application (Nuclear Power Plant/Healthcare/Homeland Security & Defense/Industrial) - Competitive Landscape, Global Forecasts & Trends to 2018
The global inorganic scintillators market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, and geography. Based on type the global inorganic scintillators market includes CsI, NaI, GoS, and others. Based on applications the global inorganic scintillators market is broadly categorized into healthcare, nuclear power plants, industrial, and homeland security and defense. In 2013, the healthcare accounted for the largest share of the global inorganic scintillators market, by application.
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A number of factors such as technological advancements in inorganic scintillators, rise in security threats to drive the radiation detection market for homeland security, increase in PET/CT scans, increasing incidence of cancer, paramount concern for safety in the wake of Fukushima disaster are propelling the growth of the inorganic scintillators market. However, shortage in nuclear power and radiation workforce, decline of number of power plants and shortage of Helium-3 are the major factors hindering the growth of this market.
The major players in the global inorganic scintillators market includes, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), RMD (Dynasil company) (U.S.), Argus Imaging B.V. (Netherlands), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Mirion Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain SA (France), Hitachi Metals America Ltd. (U.S.), Canberra Industries, Inc. (U.S.) and Ludlum Measurements, Inc. (U.S.), among others.
Reasons to Buy the Report:
The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help the firms in garnering a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies (market penetration, product development/innovation, market development, market diversification, and competitive assessment) for strengthening their market shares.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios and services offered by the prominent players in the inorganic scintillators market. The report analyzes the global inorganic scintillators market, and applications across geographies
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the inorganic scintillators market
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of inorganic scintillators across geographies
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