Recently published research from GBI Research, "Integrated Circuits (IC) for eBook Readers and Tablet PCs Market to 2020 - Wi-Fi Connectivity and OS Compatibility To Drive Growth", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2011 -- GBI Research's report, "Integrated Circuits (IC) for eBook Readers and Tablet PCs Market to 2020 - Wi-Fi Connectivity and OS Compatibility To Drive Growth", provides the key information and analysis on the eBook reader and tablet PC IC market. The report covers the latest information on the revenue of the ICs used in eBook reader and tablet PC such as application processors, connectivity ICs, accelerometers, gyroscopes and so on. The report covers the key market trends in different IC segments with respect to eBook reader and tablet PC industry. The report provides market sizing and forecasts by device type. The eBook reader and tablet PC IC report also provides information on eBook reader and tablet PC vendors besides the expected market volumes of eBook readers and tablet PCs by geography. The market shares of key players in different device types are presented in the report.
The increasing demand for tablet PCs globally will drive the growth of integrated circuits (ICs) used in the devices. The eBook reader and tablet PC printed circuit board (PCB) is composed of various types of ICs, such as processors chips, memory ICs, connectivity ICs, sensors, touch screen controllers, power management ICs, amplifiers, and transceivers.
Scope
- Key eBook reader and tablet PC ICs segments such as Processor ICs, Power Management ICs, Connectivity ICs and User Interface ICs and so on have been covered.
- Market Size for different IC types with respect to eBook reader and tablet PC market in terms of sales revenue. Forecast forward until 2020
- Forecasts of eBook reader and tablet PC volumes are given by geography that includes key regions such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa.
- Market Shares of players in different IC segments for the year 2010 has been included.
- Comprehensive profiles of key companies such as Broadcom, ST Microelectronics, Samsung Semiconductor and Freescale Semiconductor have been provided.
How this report will help you:
- Exploit growth opportunities across various IC segments specific to eBook reader and tablet PC.
- Information about the most recent product and technology developments in the eBook reader and tablet PC IC market
- What is the future demand potential of different ICs in eBook readers and tablet PCs- Identify, understand and capitalize.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the eBook reader and tablet PC IC market across the globe.
- Understand the competitors operating in the eBook reader and tablet PC IC market from the company profiles.
