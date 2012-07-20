New Energy market report from GlobalData: "International Oil Companies are Restructuring their Business to Increase the Focus on the Upstream Sector"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- The increasing focus on the upstream sector has prompted business restructuring for International Oil Companies (IOCs) in the past two years. Increasing capital expenditure in the upstream sector, competition between pure-play exploration and production (E&P) companies and IOCs, and the decreasing number of oil and gas discoveries in the past few years are some of the main reasons that prompted IOCs to focus more on the upstream sector. Already, ConocoPhillips Company and Marathon Oil Corporation have spun-off their downstream businesses to focus on the upstream sector. Additionally, although other major IOCs such as ExxonMobil Corporation, BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron Corporation have not announced any decisions to spin-off their downstream businesses, they have divested a significant number of assets in 2011 to help them increase their focus on the upstream sector.
Scope
- The report highlights how increasing capital expenditure in the upstream sector is driving business restructuring of international oil companies.
- The report discusses competition between pure-play exploration and production companies and international oil companies.
- The report shows how decreasing attractiveness of the downstream sector is driving business restructuring of international oil companies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- To know the impact of increasing capital expenditure in the upstream sector on international oil companies
- To understand competition between pure-play exploration and production companies and international oil companies
- To know the impact of decreasing profitability of downstream sector on international oil companies
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Business Restructuring in International Oil Companies (IOCs) - Increasing Focus on Upstream Business With Spin-Offs and Divestitures in Downstream Operations
- Global Oil and Gas Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Oil and Gas Industry
- Global Oil and Gas Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Oil and Gas Industry
- Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- BP p.l.c. (BP.) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Italy Oil Markets, 2011
- Poland Oil Markets, 2012
- Crude Oil Industry to 2016 - Deepwater Discoveries Worldwide and Rising Industrial Demand in Emerging Economies Driving the Industry
- China National Petroleum Corporation - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Total S.A. (FP) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile