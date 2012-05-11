New Market Report: International Toll Free Service (ITFS) for Middle East, Africa and Asia

Fast Market Research recommends "International Toll Free Service (ITFS) for Middle East, Africa and Asia" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- With its roots from 1960s toll-free service in the United States, International Toll Free Service (ITFS) represents an alternative to collect calling and calling while providing consumer cost savings and network operator savings through reduction of operator service. ITFS provides access to businesses in any country at no charge to the caller with a reverse billing model to the merchant.
ITFS provides the opportunity to increase billed international minutes and provides other international voice products. Almost every telecommunication carrier provides the service within their countries of operation, facilitating a convenient method for businesses to establish or expand their international presence.
This research provides analysis of the market for ITFS within the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The report analyzes market dynamics, specific regional issues, and market potential by region/country.
Audience:
- Global brands and advertising agencies
- Telecommunications infrastructure vendors
- Global telecommunications network operators
- Mobile marketing and wireless advertising companies
