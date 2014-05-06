New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- As internet retailing has increased in popularity, specifically across housewares and home furnishings, video games hardware, apparel as well as consumer electronics towards the end of the review period, store-based retailers' value shares have eroded. Consumers have grown in confidence to purchase online because of their increasingly busy lifestyles. Also, many consumers cannot afford to pay up front, hence on average 60% of electronic transactions online, for Jadopado.com for example, are...
Euromonitor International's Internet Retailing in United Arab Emirates report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Internet Retailing, Beauty and Personal Care Internet Retailing, Consumer Appliances Internet Retailing, Consumer Electronics and Video Games Hardware Internet Retailing, Consumer Healthcare Internet Retailing, Food and Drink Internet Retailing, Home Care Internet Retailing, Home Improvement and Gardening Internet Retailing, Housewares and Home Furnishings Internet Retailing, Media Products Internet Retailing, Other Internet Retailing, Traditional Toys and Games Internet Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Internet Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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