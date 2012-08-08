Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Interventional Cardiology & Peripheral Vascular Devices Market To 2016 - Global Trends & Competitive Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- The global interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices market consist of devices used in both coronary and peripheral endovascular procedures which include Embolic Protection, Chronic Total Occlusion, Coronary Atherectomy, Thrombectomy Devices, IVUS & Angiography Catheters, EVAR Stent Grafts, IVC Filters, Stents, Balloons and Accessory Devices. This market was valued at $8.7 billion in 2011 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach $12.7 billion by 2016.
The major driving factor for these markets would be the increasing demand for minimally invasive percutaneous endovascular treatment. As the incidence cases of coronary and peripheral artery diseases continue to rise in the coming years along with increasing trends in co-morbid conditions such as obesity and diabetes, the vascular interventional devices market for treating these diseases would show significant growth in the forecast period. The principal advantage of minimally invasive endovascular procedures over surgery is short recovery time, short length scars, low risk of infection, bleeding, and shorter hospital stays.
The stents used in interventional procedures represent the largest segment of the market. In the global stents market, drug-eluting stents contributed the largest share. The key driving factor for drug-eluting stents would be the increased usage of these stents, as restenosis complications are considerably reduced by these stents compared to bare metal stents as well as DES show less long-term problems after placement.
North America will be the biggest market for vascular interventional devices, followed by Europe. However, Asian countries represent the fastest growing markets, as low procedural and infrastructural costs have led to an increased drive of patients from developed regions towards Asian countries such as India and China. Moreover, established players in the market such as Abbott Vascular (U.S.), Boston cientific (U.S.) and Medtronic, Inc. (U.S.) have shown an increased inclination towards Asian countries for market expansion.
Major players in the market include Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Inc., C.R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), B Braun, Inc. (Germany), Cook Medical (U.S.), Cordis Corp. (U.S.), St. Jude Medical (U.S.), Teleflex Medical (U.S.), Terumo Interventional Systems, Inc. (Japan), Bayer, Edward Lifesciences, Covidien (Ireland), Endologix (U.S.), W.L.Gore & Associates Ltd. (U.S.), Volcano Corporation (U.S.), and Angioscore Ltd. (U.S.) among others.
This research report categorizes the market for vascular interventional devices in coronary and peripheral procedures into the following segments:
Angioplasty Procedures - Plain old balloon angioplasty (POBA), Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) and Percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)
