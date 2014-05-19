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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market (Host Based IDS/IPS, Network Based IDS/IPS, Wireless IDS/IPS, On-premise & Cloud Deployment, Appliances, Software, Professional Services) - Global Advancements Forecasts & Analysis (2014-2019)
The complete Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention System security market is categorized basically into three segments Network based, Host based and Wireless IDS/IPS solutions. The evolution of the IDS/IPS security solutions was started with the Host based solution when first time Intrusion Detection systems was designed for the military and defense purpose. Later on the other two segments emerged according to different requirements and need of customers. Hardware, Software and Services are the three main components which contribute to IDS/IPS market and have shaped its growth. IDS/PS hardware is available in two different forms Physical appliances and Virtual appliances. As the virtual appliance market is gaining traction IDS/IPS security market is also going up. There are many open source software available in the market such as Snort, Suricata and Bro propelling the usage of Host based IDS/IPS solutions. Intrusion Detection and Prevention System vendors are also providing consulting, integration and design, training and education and other support services.
The Intrusion Detection and Prevention market is gaining utility majorly because of the Sophistication of the security threats and cyber-attacks. The way intruders are using latest and advanced technology for hacking the network, it has made it difficult for the business to relay on the simple antivirus and firewalls. This has impacted the IDS/IPS market severely and now companies are rapidly adopting better IDS/IPS solutions. The increased government pressure on security compliance and regulations has also boosted the IDS/IPS security market and now this market is moving towards Next Generation IDS/IPS solutions.
Globally the major part of the IDS/IPS market is contributed by the enterprises only. Commercial consumers are still unaware about the IDS/IPS implementation which is a kind of bottleneck for the rapid growth of this market. However the availability of open source software and host based IDS/IPS solutions have gained the largest share of the total IDS/IPS market. And in future also it is expected to grow with an increasing rate.
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