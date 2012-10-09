New Software market report from MindCommerce: "IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Challenges and Opportunities in Multi-Application Environment"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) represents a framework for development, deployment, and operation of various applications for support of any-network, any-device, and service provider usage. IMS consists of standards based technologies, architecture, and network elements that bring telephony type control to Internet based applications.
The long-term promise of IMS is that it will dramatically simplify many operations include key OSS/BSS functions such as provisioning, administration, billing, and others. However, the more near term implementations of IMS fall short of this ultimate vision. Applications are initially deployed in a silo fashion as a prerequisite to a more integrated network realization.
This research evaluates the major challenges in implementing and operating a multi-application IMS environment. The research presents solutions including scenario analysis of different feature/application combinations. This report also addresses the business case for deploying mitigation solutions to enable more streamlined multi-application service environments.
Target Audience:
- Wireless and fixed network service providers
- Telecom application developers and content providers
- IMS and NGN infrastructure and support service providers
- Managed communication service providers and service bureaus
- Anyone involved with planning, designing, implementing, or managing IMS-based applications
