New Market Report: Irons in Turkey

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Post-recession consumer optimism drove the volume and value growth of irons in 2012. Following the end of recession in 2010, irons recorded a growth at an increasing pace, peaking in 2012 with 13% volume and 22% value growth. In 2012, nearly four million units were sold in Turkey as many consumers preferred mid- to high-end models. Despite the common perception of consumers that irons is a relatively less dynamic category in terms of technological advancements, it is one of the categories which...
Euromonitor International's Irons in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Irons market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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