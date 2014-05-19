Fast Market Research recommends "Irons in Venezuela" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Sales of irons declined by 21% in retail volume terms in 2013, largely as a consequence of import restrictions. In spite of increasing domestic production, the volumes produced were not enough to fulfil demand and the quality and functionality of Venezuelan irons cannot compete with international products. Besides, although the integration of domestically-manufactured parts is high, there are still parts that need to be imported to produce irons, mainly from China.
Euromonitor International's Irons in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Irons market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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