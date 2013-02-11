Recently published research from GlobalData, "Italy Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Biomaterials, Crowns and Bridges and Others", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Italy Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Biomaterials, Crowns and Bridges and Others" provides key market data on the Italy Dental Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories - Dental Implants, Dental Radiology Equipment, Crowns and Bridges, Dental Chairs and Equipment, CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Biomaterials and Dental Lasers. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Dental Devices market categories - Dental Implants, Dental Radiology Equipment, Crowns and Bridges, Dental Chairs and Equipment, CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Biomaterials and Dental Lasers.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Italy Dental Devices market.
- Key players covered include BIOMET 3i, Inc., Dentsply International Inc., Straumann Holding AG , Nobel Biocare Holding AG , Sweden & Martina S.P.A., Geistlich Pharma AG and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Italy Dental Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BIOMET 3i, Inc., Dentsply International Inc., Straumann Holding AG, Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Sweden & Martina S.P.A., Geistlich Pharma AG, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Planmeca Oy, Gendex Dental Systems, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., KaVo Dental Corporation, Anthos, BioHorizons Implant Systems, Inc., Owandy S.A.S, Carestream Health, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Anthogyr France, Castellini S.p.A., Acteon, Inc., A-dec Inc., Instrumentarium Dental, Nakanishi Inc., XO CARE A/S, VITA In-Ceram, 3M ESPE Dental Products, DEKA M.E.L.A. s.r.l., Shofu Inc., AMD Lasers, LLC, DL Medical Spa, Heraeus Kulzer, Inc., BIOLASE Technology, Inc., HOYA ConBio, FOTONA proizvodnja optoelektronskih naprav d.d., W&H Dentalwerk Burmoos GmbH, Stern Weber, Zirkonzahn Worldwide, Amann Girrbach AG
