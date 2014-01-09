New Market Report: Italy Food & Drink Report Q1 2014

Fast Market Research recommends "Italy Food & Drink Report Q1 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Following nine straight quarters of contraction, we forecast real GDP growth in Italy to reach 0.4% and 0.7% in 2014 and 2015 respectively. With one of the highest household savings rates in Europe prior to the crisis, and among the lowest private debt burdens, private consumption has not been a strong driver of GDP growth in the past decade. We do not expect this trend to change, and forecast private consumption growth of 0.3% and 0.7% in 2014 and 2015 respectively. This has negative implications for food and drink spending.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption = -0.6% year-on-year (y-o-y); compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 2013 to 2017 = +0.9%
- 2013 alcoholic drink value sales = +3.21%; CAGR 2013 to 2017 = +1.8%
- 2013 soft drink value sales = -3.1% ; CAGR 2013 to 2017 = +1.8%
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales = -0.1%; CAGR 2013 to 2017 = +1.1%
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Key Industry Trends And Developments
Nestle Looks To Ferrero for Growth: There were reports in autumn 2013 that Swiss giant Nestle had approached Italian confectionery manufacture Ferrero in an attempt to gauge interest over a possible acquisition. Ferrero has since replied, stating that its business 'is not for sale in the most categorical and absolute manner'. A takeover of Ferrero, however, would represent an excellent move from Nestle, which is hoping to expand its confectionery business.
Campari Acquires Rights for Premium Gin Brand: In November 2013 Campari gained the distribution rights for Bulldog Gin, an independently owned brand with a leading position in the premium gin segment. According to the agreement, starting in 2014 and lasting through to 2020, Campari will distribute Bulldog Gin in the duty-free channel worldwide and in most of the markets where Campari has its own marketing and sales organisations, including the US. For Campari the agreement represents an opportunity to become a key player in the super premium gin category in key markets by acquiring the distribution of a superpremium brand with growth potential, and the option to eventually acquire the brand.
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