Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- High national debt and a falling birth rate create a poor economic outlook and challenging market environment for pharma companies in Italy. Generic penetration is among the lowest in the world. However, as payers seek to control healthcare spending, generic uptake will increase.
Scope
- Analysis of population demographics, economic indicators, and political developments in Italy.
- Insight into the healthcare system, drug regulation, drug pricing, drug reimbursement, and disease burden.
- Evaluation of the generics and biosimilars landscape in terms of regulatory issues, cultural factors, and level of penetration.
- Analysis of the key drivers and resistors of generics and biosimilars markets.
Report Highlights
Italy's birth rate is lower than most other developed European markets. Combined with high national debt, this will result in challenging economic conditions. The greatest impact will be on the market for branded pharma, while generics companies will benefit.
Italy's healthcare spending is comparable with other OECD countries, but lower than the average for France, Germany, Spain, and the UK. Public healthcare accounts for the vast majority of spend, which is delivered through 20 regional health agencies.
Italy has among the lowest levels of generic usage (by both volume and value). Healthcare policy is devolved to regional agencies, which has led to large variation in generic uptake across the country. However, cost-cutting reforms including price cuts have been introduced to increase generic usage nationally.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How is the regulatory landscape in Italy changing and what is the impact of pricing and reimbursement controls on market access?
- What are the drivers and resistors of generic and biosimilars uptake in Italy's pharmaceutical market?
- How have leading pharma companies in Italy been impacted by industry challenges?
