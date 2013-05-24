New Market Report: Japan Food & Drink Report Q2 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Japan Food & Drink Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- With leading indicators showing much-sought-after improvements in the Japanese economy, we believe the optimism following the regime change in Japan will help to drive a pickup in economic activity in 2013. As such, we have revised up our forecast for GDP to 1.4%, from a previous forecast of 0.9%. We have also revised up our forecast for private consumption, and now expect growth of 1.5% in 2013, up from our previous forecast of 0.6% but still much lower than the 2.3% recorded in 2012.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption = +0.2%; compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017 = +0.4%
- 2013 alcoholic drinks value sales = +0.3%; CAGR growth forecast to 2017 = +0.8%
- 2013 soft drinks value sales = +3.5%; CAGR growth forecast to 2017 = +3.5%
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales = +0.6%; CAGR growth forecast to 2017 = +0.3%
Key Industry Trends
Anticipated Suntory IPO To Free Up Capital: Foreign acquisitions have been a pre-eminent theme across Japan's food and drink industry for a number of years, and privately owned beer and soft drinks giant Suntory is reportedly looking to list its food and drink business Suntory Beverage and Food in 2013 in order to raise capital with a view to pursuing deals.
EU Lifts Import Ban On Japanese Beef: The EU member states decided in early 2013 to lift a ban on beef imports from Japan after inspecting the sanitary management at farms and processing facilities. The move came after the Japanese government first decided to lift restrictions on beef imports from France and the Netherlands. Japan had imposed restrictions on beef imports from the EU since 2001 as part of its measures against bovine spongiform encephalopathy.
