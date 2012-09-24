Recently published research from GlobalData, "Japan Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- GlobalData’s new report, “Japan Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others” provides key market data on the Japan Orthopedic Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within 12 market categories – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Orthobiologics, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthopedic Prosthetics, Orthopedic Tools, Other Joint Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery and Trauma Fixation. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Orthopedic Devices market categories – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Orthobiologics, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthopedic Prosthetics, Orthopedic Tools, Other Joint Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery and Trauma Fixation.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within 12 market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the 12 market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Japan Orthopedic Devicesmarket.
- Key players covered include DePuy, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Synthes, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Medtronic, Inc. and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Japan Orthopedic Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: DePuy, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Synthes, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Medtronic, Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, Biomet, Inc., Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, INC., Wright Medical Group, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Ossur hf., ArthroCare Corporation, DJO Finance LLC, Genzyme Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Orthofix International N.V., B. Braun Medical Inc., BSN medical GmbH, KYOCERA Medical Corporation, Tornier N.V., ALCARE Co., Ltd., Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Nakashima Medical Co., Ltd., Mizuho Ikakogyo Co., Ltd., Ferring International Center S.A., ApaTech Limited, KLS Martin, L.P., Medartis AG, OsteoMed L.P., RTI Biologics, Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Canada Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others
- Taiwan Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others
- Italy Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others
- France Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others
- Germany Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others
- Republic of Korea Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others
- Spain Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others
- Israel Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others
- China Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others
- United Kingdom Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others