Fast Market Research recommends "Jeans in Sweden" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Whether authenticity and history are deciding factors in the success of a jeans brand is increasingly being questioned. Instead, there is a clear and growing focus within jeans on the type of fit. As a result, the increased penetration of stretch denim was a noteworthy development in 2013. In addition, trade sources also point to a greater willingness on the part of premium position apparel specialist retailers to accept "lower" priced jeans in their product assortments as range, brand strategy...
Euromonitor International's Jeans in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Economy Jeans, Premium Jeans, Standard Jeans, Super Premium Jeans.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Jeans market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Jeans in Russia
- Jeans in Malaysia
- Jeans in China
- Jeans in Turkey
- Jeans in the Netherlands
- Jeans in Australia
- Jeans in Egypt
- Jeans in France
- Jeans in India
- Jeans in Colombia