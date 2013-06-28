New Market Report: Kazakhstan Mining Report Q3 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Kazakhstan Mining Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- We expect Kazakhstan's mining industry value to reach US$30.7bn by 2017, down from our previous forecast in light of our view of an overall decline in commodity prices. Growth will be led almost entirely by the coal, gold and copper sectors, which together account for the majority of the value of Kazakhstan's mining industry. Copper production is also a bright spot in the country, given aggressive expansion plans by Kazakhmys and Rio Tinto's commitment to invest US$100mn in exploring northern Kazakhstan for copper.
Regulatory Environment
The constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan vests ownership of mineral resources in the state. The constitution states that land may be privately owned, but underground resources are state property. The controlling body for the mining industry is the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. Given the strategic and economic importance of the mining sector, the government is supportive of the industry and institutes a generally positive investment climate, although it has also shown that it will intervene when necessary.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Mining Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Global Mining Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Botswana Mining Report Q3 2013
- Mining Quarterly Deal Analysis - Q3 2012: M&A and Investment Trends
- Sustainability in the Global Mining Industry 2012-2013 - Market Trends and Opportunities, Profitability and Budget Forecast, Mining Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Canada Mining Report Q3 2013
- South Africa Mining Report Q3 2013
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence