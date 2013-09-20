New Market Report: Kingfisher in Russia: Local Profile, 2013

New Retailing market report from Canadean: "Kingfisher in Russia: Local Profile, 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- This is a detailed report covering Kingfisher's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Russia.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Kingfisher's operations in Russia. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Russian home improvement and gardening supplies market is fragmented with no particular retailer holding a majority share. Several multi-national retailers operate in the market and face increasing competition from domestic retailers. The market during the first quarter of 2013 increased at a slow pace compared to 2012, due to pre-recessionary conditions and harsh weather deterring customers from making purchases.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Kingfisher's operations and strategy in Russia. Additionally, it presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides comprehensive analysis of Kingfisher's operations in Russia and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Kingfisher's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Russia. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Russia.
An insightful analysis of Kingfisher in Russia, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides revenue data for Kingfisher and its key competitors in Russia. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
Low purchasing power of Russian consumers, economic stagnation, and corruption are some of the key economic and market issues in the Russian retail market.
Reliance on cash for retail payments, strong domestic competition, and large distances, with varying weather conditions are some are of the other important factors that affect the retail market in Russia.
Key Highlights
The retailer plans to focus on improving operational efficiency and go slow on store expansion due to weak demand
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kingfisher Russia, Kingfisher
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Kingfisher in Poland: Local Profile, 2013
- Kingfisher in China: Local Profile, 2013
- Kingfisher in Turkey: Local Profile
- Metro in China: Local Profile, 2013
- Metro in Russia: Local Profile, 2013
- Spar in Russia: Local Profile, 2013
- Carrefour in India: Local Profile, 2013
- Carrefour in Poland: Local Profile, 2013
- Cencosud in Brazil: Local Profile, 2013
- Carrefour in Brazil: Local Profile, 2013