Fast Market Research recommends "Large Cooking Appliances in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Given the volatile supply and rising costs of electricity in South Africa, many consumers are turning to gas alternatives when choosing large cooking appliances. Combinations such as a gas hob and electric ovens remain popular choices since consumers still prefer electric rather than gas ovens. Consumers of gas hobs tend to prefer the efficiency and temperature control functionality associated with the product relative to electric options; whereas thermostat ovens are preferred for baking...
Euromonitor International's Large Cooking Appliances in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Built-in Hobs, Built-in Large Cooking Appliances, Cooker Hoods, Cookers, Freestanding Large Cooking Appliances, Ovens, Range Cookers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Large Cooking Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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