New Market Report: Latest Trends and Key Consumer Groups in Global Snacking and Impulse Foods

New Food market report from Canadean: "Latest Trends and Key Consumer Groups in Global Snacking and Impulse Foods"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2012 -- This report offers a completely fresh look at consumer's Snacking and Impulse food habits, allowing marketers to understand people's consumption patterns like never before. This offers unique opportunities to effectively target new consumer groups, behaviors, and trends based on actual empirical data in Snacking and Impulse Foods consumption across 10 core countries.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
With all Snacking and Impulse Food markets set to grow faster in the future, it is paramount to understand the key consumer groups and consumer trends driving these markets in order for products to realize their full potential.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Analysis of consumer trends indicates that three types of snacking behavior exist: Pure Indulgence, Everyday Treating, and Non-Indulgence. Each of these types of behavior requires a clear set of product positioning and messages, targeted at the right consumer groups, in order for total market potential to be realized.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Young Adult Women and Older Men worldwide, and boys under 16 in Non-BRIC markets, are the key consumer groups driving Snacking and Impulse Food markets worldwide. Two consumer trends are vital to reaching these consumers: Indulgence, and Personal Space and Time.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The analysis provided is unique in the market as it tracks snacking behavior through to its actual impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique analysis of the market, driven by survey-based data on consumer trends and groups, which is integrated with market data. This allows marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Features and Benefits
Unique integration of survey and market data provides market sizing consumption by key consumer groups, both by age and by gender, quantifying the value of key consumer groups by country.
Concise case studies identify best practice on how to align marketing practices to effectively target consumer trends, and shows how targeting multiple trends can be a highly effective proposition.
The impact of consumer trends is quantified by market and country to show where hotspots to target exist and exactly which trends are most important to target.
Key Market Issues
The Indulgence consumer trend drives a significantly larger volume share of women's Snacking markets than men, though Indulgence still drives a very significant part of men's consumption. Marketers should beware taking stereotypical approaches to targeting women's indulgent snacking: rather than offering to alleviate guilt, at the moment of consumption women want products than provide Indulgence, Personal Space and Time, and Fun and Enjoyment.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ben and Jerry's, Cadbury, Carte D'Or, Cheestrings, Danone, Del Monte, Galaxy, Kit Kat, Kraft Foods, Maltesers, Nature Valley, Orville Redenbacher, TCHO, YouBar
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Food Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Foods Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Foods Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Foods Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Foods Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Food Market in The US
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Foods Market in Spain
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Food Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Chilled & Deli Food Market in Brazil