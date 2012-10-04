New Construction market report from Timetric: "Leading Business Concerns in the European Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Snapshot"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- "Leading Business Concerns in the European Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Snapshot" is a new report by Timetric that analyzes the business concerns identified in the European construction industry in 2012-2013. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in Europe, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by company type and company turnover.
Scope
The report features the opinions of European construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Leading business concerns by company type
- Leading business concerns by company turnover
Reasons to Get this Report
- Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the leading business concerns
