Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- This report compares the strengths of the leading global electrical and electronics retailers relative to each other and international averages for retailers in the electrical and electronics retailers channel.The benchmark analysis is based on key parameters and ratios that explain the performance of a particular company against that of its immediate peers and its overall channel of operation.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report includes detailed scorecards and summary heat charts, which provide clear, concise at-a-glance analysis of the relative performance of the leading global electrical and electronics retailers relative to each other and international averages for the channel.
Key Highlights
Yamada Denki was the strongest performer of the leading global electrical and electronics retailers. The company's strong performance was driven by the high scores it received across all the pillars: scale and growth, operational efficiency and financial performance.
Suning Appliance was the top performer under the scale and growth pillar. The company also performed strongly under operational efficiency and financial performance pillars.
Kesa Electricals was the weakest performer of the leading global electrical and electronics retailers. The company's poor performance was driven by the weak scores it received for metrics across all pillars.
Scope
The report helps in understanding the relative competitive strengths and weaknesses of leading global electrical and electronics retailers, both compared with one another, as well as with the average performance of retailers in the channel around the world. The report's peer group includes only public retailers with electrical and electronics retailing as the primary channel.
The report includes detailed scorecards and summary "heat charts" that provide clear, concise, at-a-glance analysis of the relative performance of the companies covered across a range of metrics.
The report helps in gaining a detailed knowledge of the best in class performance levels amongst the retailers covered in order to benchmark a company's performance.
An insightful analysis of key financial and operating parameters and ratios of a select peer group of companies.
The report provides five year data of key financial and operating parameters, which helps in understanding the long term trends.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report illustrates the relative competitive strengths and weaknesses of leading global electrical and electronics retailers, both compared with one another, as well as with the average performance of retailers in the channel around the world.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Yamada Denki Co. Ltd., Suning Appliance Co. Ltd., K's Holdings, Corporation, Best Buy Co Inc., Bic Camera Inc., HOME Electrical Appliances, Holding Limited, Edion Corporation, Dixons Retail, PLC, Kojima Co. Ltd., Kesa Electricals
