Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- GBI Research's new report, "LED and LED Driver IC Markets to 2016 - Government Incentives and Subsidies Drive Growth in Asia-Pacific, While Demand for Energy Efficient Lighting Drives the Global Market", analyzes key information on market opportunities in the Light Emitting Diode (LED) and LED driver Integrated Circuit (IC) markets. The report provides information on industry dynamics, key suppliers, and the sales revenue and sales volume of LEDs and LED driver ICs. The report also provides forecasts for LEDs based on product type, region and end-application until 2016. Market size forecasts until 2016 are provided for organic and inorganic LEDs. The mobile appliance, automotive, lighting, and signs/displays application markets for LEDs are also discussed.
With the rising demand for portable devices and efficient lighting solutions, the LED market will increase. The potential growth markets for LEDs and LED driver ICs include display applications.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- The market size of LEDs and LED driver ICs in terms of sales revenue and sales volume. Historic data from 2004 to 2011 is provided, along with forecasts until 2016.
- The market size of organic and inorganic LEDs in terms of sales revenue and sales volume, including historic data from 2004 to 2011 and forecast data until 2016.
- The market in key regions, such as the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe, the Middle-East and Africa. Major countries in each region like the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, China and Japan are also covered.
- The market size for key applications, such as mobile appliances, automotives, lighting, signs/displays and others
- Comprehensive profiles of key companies, such as Nichia, Osram Opto Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Macroblock.
- Analytical frameworks, such as Porter's five forces analysis and Growth Prospect Analysis, which are used to give a comprehensive view of the global LED market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Advanced Analogic Tech, LG Innotek, Macroblock, Maxim Integrated Products, Nichia Corporation, Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Samsung Electronics, Seoul Semiconductor, Texas Instruments
