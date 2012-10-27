New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2012 -- Legislative measures lead to contradictory results, depending on factors such as size and momentum of the market. However, the key duality is observed in the trend of a gradual weakening of the protectionist policy in emerging economies under the pressure of free trade agreements, while mature economies increasingly opt for a more hard line approach by putting in place non-tariff restrictions, such as minimum pricing and advertising and distribution constraints.
Euromonitor International's Legislation in Alcoholic Drinks: Restrictive Practices VS Free-Trade Opportunities global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
