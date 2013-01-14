Recently published research from GBI Research, "Leukemia Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Strong Late-stage Pipeline to Sustain Branded Drugs' Major Market Share", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research “Leukemia Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Strong Late-stage Pipeline to Sustain Branded Drugs' Major Market Share” which provides insights into leukemia therapeutics market until 2018 for four major indications. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major leukemia indications including acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), acute myelocytic leukemia (AML) and chronic myelocytic leukemia (CML). The report examines the global leukemia diseases treatment usage patterns. In addition, the geographical distribution of leukemia therapeutics and markets across the US, the top five countries of Europe and in Japan are provided in the report. The report also includes insights into the leukemia therapeutics R&D product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape including major players in the leukemia therapeutics market. Finally, the report also includes analysis on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) and licensing agreements that took place in leukemia therapeutics market.
In 2011, the leukemia therapeutics market for four major leukemia indications was estimated at $4.0 billion, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.0% since 2004. GBI Research forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2011 and 2018 to reach to $7.6 billion by 2018. The four indications covered are treatment of acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML). The historic growth in major markets such as the US, the top five countries of Europe and Japan were driven mainly by the increasing prevalence and prescription population as well as launch of newer brands such as Sprycel, Tasigna, Clolar and Arranon with no major patent expirations. The US was the leading market with an estimated sales value of $1.8 billion in 2011 and an approximate share of 44.3%. The US market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% between 2011 and 2018 to record sales value of $3.5 billion in 2018. The top five countries of Europe together contributed to sales worth $1.5 billion in 2011, accounting for an approximate share of 37.9%. The top five countries of Europe are expected to record sales worth $3.1 billion by the year 2018, at a CAGR of 10.3%. Japan, in 2011, contributed $720m to the global market increasing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2004. It accounts for an approximate share of 17.8%. Growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2011 and 2018, the market is expected to record sales worth $1.1 billion by 2018.
Scope
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Genzyme Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS), Eisai Co., Ltd.
